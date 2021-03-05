Swift action saves marine environment

The swift response and actions of a hotelier over the weekend saw the deployment of a Maritime Safety Authority team to the Western Division to assist the salvaging of a landing barge.

The barge ran aground last week.

MSAF says the team headed for the West and straight out to the Mamanuca group where the barge ended up on a rocky beach while trying to seek shelter.

The Authority says upon arrival at the location, the team immediately inspected the vessel for damage.

It says the vessel was lying port side with a breached hull and damaged propeller.

MSAF’s Chief Executive, Simon Gravenall, had to use the direction powers in the Maritime Transport Act to remove cargo and fuel from the vessel and owner to engage the services of a salvage tug.

The landing barge which was carrying 12,000 litres of fuel was safely re-floated on Saturday morning and a mandatory underwater inspection was conducted.