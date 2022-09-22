Sweets man targets for a bigger venture

A Ba business owner is planning to expand his horizon by opening more shops at his new location in Tavarau.

Ajend Kumar the owner of the famous Bhavesh Sweets located along the Kings Highway, has been the attraction for many travellers.

Kumar who has been in the sweets business for more than 20 years says his aim now is to start a small market, grocery shop, bakery and a restaurant.

“In future, we are trying to develop more business over here, maybe with the blessings of all the public, my customers, God if everything is ok we can develop it even bigger.”

The 54-year-old says he has invested $30,000 to get this property done in order to cater for his big plans in the future.

Kumar has created around 10 employment opportunities over the past few months with his venture.