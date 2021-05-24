Home

Sweepstakes win still surprises Roland

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 12, 2021 12:10 pm

Lau Native, Jone Roland says he is still trying to come to terms with winning $5,100 from the Win Together Sweepstakes draw.

Roland says he was watching boxing on Sunday when he was contacted by a friend telling him that he had won.

The 32-year-old says there is no plan yet on how the money will be used adding that like many Fijians, he’s had his share of struggles during the pandemic.

“I was facing a lot of cuts in wages and everything else. I think this is a one-step-ahead for me, I’ll put it in the bank and I’ll see.”

Roland says before he could tell his wife, she was already aware as she was receiving messages from relatives.

He adds that he is thankful for the win and assured that it will go to good use.

