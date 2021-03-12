Suvavou villagers concerned by coastal erosion

Coastal erosion is a growing concern for the people of Suvavou village.

Acting Tui Suva or chief of the Yavusa Suva, Ratu Solomoni Kinitavaki, says erosion has severely affected their resources and they need government assistance.

Ratu Kinitavaki says traditional community work which should be carried out within the village is now being diverted to their coastline to try and stop coastal erosion.

“We have been reclaiming the coastal area for years now however it’s still not helping at all. We have built a kindergarten and coastal erosion is now moving closer to this school. This is the reality we have been facing for years now and we need the governments help in building a seawall to keep us safe.”

He adds as a result of the loss of the coastline, villagers are having to go further out into the sea to catch fish for their daily consumption.

“Our i-Qoliqoli is not only ours, other people that come and fish here are from Lami, Delainavesi, and other nearby areas. Before when we look for food resources on our coast, it’s there, but now we had to move far to get a good catch. It is really affecting us.”

Suvavou village with 900 people, is situated close to Lami, but are the traditional landowners of the greater Suva area.