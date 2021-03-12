Home

Suvavou villagers affected by rubbish washed ashore

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 19, 2021 4:27 am

The increasing rubbish brought in during high tide is a challenge for Suvavou villagers.

Turaga Ni Koro Vereti Dumaru says he is the fifth village head who has dealt with trying to address this pressing issue.

Suvavou village is situated at the coast of Lami outside Suva.

“Previous Turaga ni Koro has been trying to address the similar issue that I am facing right now. Coastal erosion for us is an issue, and the rubbish brought in during high tide is another problem. We are focusing more on the coastal areas during our communal work.”

Dumaru says rubbish that is swept ashore include empty bottles, plastic, rusted tins, used diapers and this is cleared by the villagers during their communal work every week.

 

