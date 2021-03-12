Suva’s Construction Planning Scheme is archaic

There is an urgent need to review and modernize the Construction Planning Scheme for Suva.

The current guidelines were imposed in 1979 and is archaic.

Local Government Ministry Acting Permanent Secretary, Shaheen Ali while opening the workshop for Development Permit Management, says the archaic scheme has delayed the approval of building or construction permits.

He says this has also prompted the need for rezoning for almost all properties in the greater Suva area.

Ali adds they’ll begin reviewing the scheme in two months, and the Suva City Council will need to enlist construction experts.

“Schemes for Suva also need to evolve to the present demand and economic situations. We need to reevaluate the zones against the changing needs and the pressures applied to the old boundaries of our municipality.”

Despite these challenges, Ali says the building and the construction sector continues to thrive, boosting investor confidence.