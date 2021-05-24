Home

Suva voted best port in Oceania

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 16, 2021 12:55 pm
[File Photo]

The Port of Suva has won the award of Oceania’s Best Cruise Terminal 2021 at the World Cruise Awards which aims to foster growth, innovations, and best practice in the cruise sector on a global scale.

Nominees range from small companies and start-ups to global brands.

Fiji Ports Corporation Chief Executive Vajira Piyasena says they are extremely proud of the recognition with such a prestigious award.

Piyasena adds it is even more rewarding to be voted winner against many other esteemed Ports of Call’s in the Pacific.

He also says the award speaks volume for the hard work of Fijians to make the Port of Suva a welcoming port for visitors.

The awards are based on a global voting system and open to industry and non-industry personnel, overseen by an Executive panel.

 

