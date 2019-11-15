Suva Swimming Clubs create awareness of water safety

Four swimming clubs in Suva and the Fiji Sports Council have stepped up following the recent drownings in the country.

The clubs hosted a water-safety fair at the Damodar Aquatic Centre attended by more than one hundred children.

Head coach of the Babale Swimming Club Jennifer Lew says the increase in drowning means more needs to be done to prevent future incidents.

“Ten drowning in three weeks are shocking and for the swimming community it’s like a nail to our heart, you know every-time a child drowns. So this isn’t a learning program, it’s just raising awareness of water safety, what to do when they are down at the beach, how to enter the water safely, how not to go and rescue people if they are too small, and what they can do to help people when they in the water.”

Lew says there is a lack of awareness on water safety, especially what people should do when in the water.

She adds that children who turned-up today were guided on water safety and how they can prevent drownings.