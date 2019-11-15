Suva Special School open day hopes to assist more children

Suva Special School held its first Open Day yesterday in an effort to raise awareness on educating children with special needs.

Families, friends and colleagues gathered at the school in Namadi Heights to be part of the event where the school’s new logo was also launched.

The School Head Teacher Narendra Prasad says children with special needs are often kept at home leaving them uneducated.

“Programs that we offer to our students at the school and also that our school exits here in Namadi Heights. As I was saying there are people and members of the general public that are not aware that we have a special school here and we offer education and welfare to our special needs students.”

Society of Intellectually Handicapped Children President Litia Konusi says they hope to make the open day an annual event, to reach out and assist more parents who may have children with special needs.

“It’s just something we thought we should do to create more awareness of the Suva Special School and as well as the society, The Society of the intellectually handicapped in not a very well-known society. I think it use to be when it was first established some time ago. The society actually manages the school and so the whole awareness thing about the school, that’s why this is the first ever open day that we’ve had and we hope to make it an annual event.”

Suva Special School currently has a roll of 102 students with 16 specially trained teachers.