Suva Retailers struggle with rent

Retailers in Suva are being urged to make arrangements with their landlords if they are struggling to pay their rents.

This after some businesses raised concerns that they are unable to pay their rent.

Fiji Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel, there is no freeze on commercial rents, but the landlords and tenants can liaise among themselves to find a solution.

Article continues after advertisement

“Some landlords are easy-going, they will listen to you and work with you but one or two are hard ones don’t want to change anything but we can’t force anyone.”

The businesses are saying the slowdown in sale is affecting their operations.