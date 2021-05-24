Suva Retailers donates food to Police Force

The Central Division Command Center has acknowledged the Suva Retailers Association for supporting the Fiji Police Force during its COVID-19 special operations.

The Association has distributed food supplies to officers based in the Central Division and the Police Special Response Unit.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says officers have set up work bubbles to ensure continuity of operations as a precautionary measure.

Tudravu says donations are truly appreciated and they acknowledge everyone’s support to officers around Fiji.