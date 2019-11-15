Suva/Nausori Minibus Operators call for a fare review

Minibus operators along the Suva/Nausori corridor are calling for a fare review.

Central Eastern Mini Buses Association President Yashwardhan Ram says they are requesting the authorities for a fare increase from $1.50 to $2.

Ram says they have reached out to the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission as well as the Land Transport Authority.

“The fare is $1.50 since we had the permit in the year 2000, we are requesting for an additional 50cents and a standard fare of $2 trips to and from Suva/Nausori”

FCCC confirms that they have received the request from the Mini Bus Operators and will be able to comment further later today.