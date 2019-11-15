Suva Municipal Market Extended Areas under Renovation

The Suva City Council will carry out renovation at the Suva Municipal Market.

Special Administrators Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says they are replacing the damaged coverings and shelter at the Suva Municipal Market.

He says the structures in the extended areas was constructed five years ago and the coverings are now due for replacement.

Article continues after advertisement

Tikoduadua says the Council will be carrying out works in stages which is expected to be completed in 3 weeks.

He adds the work will create a more friendly and convenient environment for farmers to sell produce.

The Chair says during the replacement work, some open areas will be properly covered to ensure that no temporary tarpaulin structures are erected by market vendors.

He adds Suva Municipal Market has been on a high demand for vendor’s space and Council is working to accommodate vendors in within the Market trading zone.

He says records show that the high activity days are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.