Suva man questioned over alleged malicious comments

A travel agent owner in Suva was taken in for questioning over the weekend in relation to his alleged comments on social media.
The man is believed to have been taken in for questioning on Saturday.
Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirms the man was questioned in relation to malicious comments posted on social media.
Naisoro says the man has been released while investigators are analyzing the elements of the report.
