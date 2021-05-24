Suva man detained for alleged protest

Police have detained one Mania Malani of Suva for allegedly protesting from his home in Flagstaff.

In a video posted on social media, Malani is seen being escorted by a few police officers into a police vehicle.

It is alleged that he was protesting against Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

FBC News understands the protest included banners and placards calling on Sayed-Khaiyum to step down.

Malani and his wife Veronica Malani had earlier alleged that Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, was involved in a bombing plot in 1987.

Questions have been sent to police.