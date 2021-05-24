News
Suva man detained for alleged protest
February 25, 2022 4:15 pm
[Source: screenshot from the video]
Police have detained one Mania Malani of Suva for allegedly protesting from his home in Flagstaff.
In a video posted on social media, Malani is seen being escorted by a few police officers into a police vehicle.
It is alleged that he was protesting against Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.
Article continues after advertisement
FBC News understands the protest included banners and placards calling on Sayed-Khaiyum to step down.
Malani and his wife Veronica Malani had earlier alleged that Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, was involved in a bombing plot in 1987.
Questions have been sent to police.
Advertisement