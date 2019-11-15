Suva foreshore identified as conservation area

With Fiji being a significant resting place for migratory birds, the government is pushing for the conservation of key locations.

The Suva foreshore is one, where more than 100 Godwits arrive around this time of the year to rest before they continue their journey southwards.

Nature Fiji-Mareqeti Viti, Birdlife International and the government yesterday celebrated the significance of migratory birds and their contribution to the environment.

Minister for Environment Dr Mahendra Reddy says most birds in Fiji are unique and we must take responsibility in looking after their environment.

“We are blessed to have a diverse species of birds in Fiji. They have an important place in our overall environment and contribute to the enhancement of our livelihood in a number of ways”

Birdlife International Regional Programme Coordinator Dr. Mark Obrien says the Suva foreshore is one of the hotspots for these birds making it a prime site for preservation.