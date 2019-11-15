Suva Environment Champions mark Fiji 50th at Suva Library

Volunteer groups gathered at the Suva Carnegie Library last night to mark a new chapter in their course.

This included promoting a clean environment in the Capital City.

In the lead upto Fiji Day, Rifle Range Community Group, Samabula Youth Club and the Muanikau Crime Prevention Committee partnerned with the Suva City Council.

SCC Health Educator Taito Waqaiyavana says the initiative to get the groups together started on the 12th of September with a steering committee.

He says the main aim of the group is to help generate interests in promoting clean up campaigns around Suva, specifically in every neighborhood to help the municipal council.

“The whole idea was to try and coordinate all volunteer activities since they have been coming in at their own way and at their own pace so we had thought of consolidating the effort of bringing them together and to have a body amongst them”

Waqaiyavana says the idea of lighting up the Suva Library was part of commemoration of Fiji’s independence.

“So they had come up with the idea of lighting up the Suva library since its one of the landmarks and its sort of a heritage site in that sector and that’s why they came up with this idea just in line of leading into the Fiji 50th year celebration.”

Also part of the celebration was the Tertiary Scholarship Loans, JICA Alumni, DIVA for Equality and Ministry of iTaukei Affairs.