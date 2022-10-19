Suva City prepares for the festive season

[File Photo]

Suva City is gearing up for the festive season after two years of restrictions and lockdown due to the pandemic.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel says they have seen the hype in economic activities in the Capital City coupled with more investments in place to meet the growing needs of customers.

Patel says they also anticipate a spike in tourist numbers come year’s end, together with cruise liners to visit Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

“Suva is very bubbly like the economy is moving with a lot of new business opening up as well. Tourism, cruise ships are coming in, we have two already, third one coming in next week with more than 2000 passengers, so that is helping to move Suva along. Suva like hub of the Pacific as we call so people do, as we have seen the borders are opening, we got our neighbors, Kiribati, Tuvalu, Solomon and they are all coming to Fiji again so it’s getting better and we expect to have a good Christmas and Diwali and go into New Year.”

Patel says more new businesses are opening up to help meet the demands of customers in the capital city during the festive season.

The festive season begins with Diwali celebrations next week.