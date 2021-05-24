Suva City Council paid tribute to the city’s former Lord Mayor Chandu Kant Umaria

Suva City Council paid tribute to the Late Chandu Kant Umaria who passed away yesterday.

Late Umaria came from a well-known family who has been a great contributor to the progress of Suva City.

He had served as a City Councilor for 23 years since 1992.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fijian Government support and assistance during his term as the Chairman of the Suva City Council (Special Administrator) has seen the Redevelopment of the Albert Park and the Upgrade of the Suva City Auditorium.

The Olympic Pool was re-opened, Terry Walk upgraded and My Suva Park upgraded during his term as Chairman from 2010 to 2018.

He was also recognized as Mayor of the Year in 2002 and the Special Administrator of the year in 2012.

According to City Council records he was one of the most popular candidates during Municipal Elections on average polling 1600 votes in his respective ward.

He served as a Deputy Mayor in 1995 and 1996.

In year 2000 he was elected as the First Citizen of the Suva City Council and held the seat of the Lord Mayor from 2000 to 2003.

During his term as the Lord Mayor, the Suva City hosted the South Pacific Games. In 2003, he was appointed as the President of the Fiji Local Government Association which was a body incorporated for the association of all Mayors of Fiji.

In 2010, the Fijian Government appointed him as the Chairman (Special Administrator) for the Suva City Council. He held the position until 2019 and due to illness had vacated the position.

From 2010, based on the policies of Fijian Government, Chandu Umaria excelled as a Chairman and focused on City Beautification and Municipal Asset Redevelopment Projects.

Late Chandu Kant Umaria will be known for his dedication to the People of Suva and Suva City Council.