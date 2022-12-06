Suva City Council now has smart bins

Suva City Council received 20 smart litter bins worth $26,000 from the Korea International Cooperation Agency.

The Korean Ambassador to Fiji, Young-kyu Park, says the installation of these bins will ensure proper storage of waste within the city area.

He says that to mitigate climate change impacts, waste management through proper disposal is essential.

“We have worked at the national level as well as helping communities locally. And just to highlight a few activities undertaken: In 2019, five litter bins were donated to SCC while this year we have donated an additional twenty new litter bins with 5 refurbished ones.”

Park says they are looking forward to implementing similar projects in other areas.