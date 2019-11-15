Suva CID team assisting in Labasa murder investigation

A team from the Criminal Investigations Department in Suva is in Labasa assisting in the murder investigation of 13-year-old Jia Jaanvi of Namara, Labasa.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms their investigation continues as the team of investigators are following several leads.

It’s now been six days since Jaanvi was allegedly murdered at the flat she shared with her mum and no arrest has been made.

Initial police investigation reveal that Jaanvi was hanging clothes outside at around 8pm last Wednesday when the incident happened.

Their landlord who had heard her screaming found her lying by the door of their flat with visible stab wounds.

She was alone at home as her mum was yet to return from work.