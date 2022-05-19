Suva businessman under investigation

A high profile Suva businessman is currently being investigated for alleged attempted rape and assault on a staff.

It is alleged that the businessman believed to be in his 60’s attempted to rape his 29-year-old employee last month following a bank run.

The businessman allegedly took his staff home under the pretext of meeting his family where he attempted to rape her.

However the woman escaped and reported the matter to Police.

FBC News understands the woman decided not to return to work and went to her family home in the Western division.

It is alleged that a few days after the alleged incident, the businessman went to the woman’s home asking her to go with him.

The woman’s brother came to her rescue and in the process was allegedly assaulted.

This matter has also been reported to the Police.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirms they have received a report and it is under investigation.