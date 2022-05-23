Suva businessman taken in for questioning

[File Photo]

A high-profile Suva businessman has been taken in for questioning for allegedly attempting to rape his staff.

This has been confirmed by Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro.

The businessman believed to be in his 60’s, allegedly attempted to rape his 29-year-old employee last month following a bank run.

The businessman allegedly took his staff home under the pretext of meeting his family where he attempted to rape her.

However, the woman escaped and reported the matter to Police.

FBC News understands the woman decided not to return to work and went to her family home in the Western Division.

It is alleged a few days after the alleged incident, the businessman went to the woman’s home asking her to go with him.

The woman’s brother came to her rescue and in the process was allegedly assaulted.

This matter has also been reported to the Police.

The businessman is also being investigated for alleged assault.