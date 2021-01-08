Home

Suva businessman adopts Bua school

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 14, 2021 11:05 am

Coboi Sanatan Dharma Kalika Primary School in Bua has been adopted by a Suva businessman.

Entec Limited Managing Director Pratap Singh will be financing the rebuilding of the school.

Coboi Sanatan sustained substantial damage at the height of TC Yasa.

None

None of the classrooms survived the Category 5 cyclone.

Head teacher Ramesh Kumar says the building materials have been acquired and the reconstruction of their classrooms is underway.

The construction works is being undertaken by RFMF Engineers.

Kumar says works will take about a month and they will start classes next week in tents.

