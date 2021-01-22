Suva businesses wants facial recognition cameras

Recommendations have been put forward by the retailers of Suva to install facial recognition cameras to increase safety.

The Suva Retailers Association says it is working closely with police and the Suva City Council on the project.

Association President Jitesh Patel says these cameras will complement the already installed CCTV cameras.

He says facial recognition cameras will assist the authorities in solving the crime at a faster rate.

“We are recommending face recognition cameras to be put up, so that’s it’s easy, it’s more like we want prevention of crime then when a crime has happened and the police running after the criminals or something like that, so if we can bring those kinds of cameras, I know it’s a bit expensive at the moment but it’s a good investment for the long term.”

Patel also says the new board has already approved five new CCTV Cameras for Suva but are awaiting the quotation from the SCC before the cameras are put up.

SCC Chair of Special Administrator Isikeli Tikoduadua says there needs for collective effort as police alone can not fight the emerging crime.

“We’ve seen the shift in crime, there’s a lot of pickpocket and other things that are coming out, so we really need to be on guard, to be alert and also to take preventative measure in beefing up the security not only relationship with police but also but more so inputting CCTV’s.”

Tikoduadua says the feed from the facial recognition cameras will go to the Totogo Police Station.

He says the aim is to make the Capital City a safer place for Fijians and the visitors alike.