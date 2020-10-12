Suva business remembers Independence Day

A commemorative medal and letter from the Queen of England on 10th October 1970 are the legacies of A.D Sutaria and Company.

One of the oldest businesses in Suva, the late owner Amratlal Sutaria was recognized for his contribution to Fiji.

His son Harish Sutaria who has taken the reins of the family business has fond memories of their historic achievement.

The medal, letters, and photographs of 1970’s Independence Day are some of the few things that drove Sutaria to expand the business.

“In 1935 we established our company A.D Sutaria and company. During the world war, we were there and there were some restrictions in business because there were no goods coming in at that time. So the Government put the restriction of wholesale 15% and retail 25%. But we gave all the people one penny less.”

Sutaria says his late father was emotional when receiving the medal after years of silently working hard and building a successful business from humble beginnings.

20-years-old at the time, Harish Sutaria remembers giving the then Prime Minister Ratu Kamisese Mara the letter received from the Queen.

“I took this letter in 1970 to Prime Minister Sir Ratu Mara and he gave me a portrait picture and I still keep that picture till today in my sitting room.”

He says celebrations in Suva were spectacular with all kinds of entertainment organized.

“We saw the parachute it was there and people jumped from there. About three or two persons and they landed at Albert Park. The second thing where Sukuna Park is built opposite on Saturday night there was a firewalk and it was the biggest fire walk in Fiji. Queen Elizabeth’s Yacht Britannia was also at the port.”

In the lead up to Saturday, Sutaria has gone all out in painting his building blue not only celebrating our 50th independence anniversary but also the family legacy.