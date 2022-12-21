Sustainable waste management awareness

[Source: Supplied]

The University of the South Pacific, through its Pacific Ocean Litter Youth Project, partnered with the Pacific Conference of Churches to create a nativity scene using plastic waste washed up on our shores.

POLYP co-founder Suzanne Turaganiwai and her team used bottle caps, other plastic waste, and reusable props to remind Fijians of the amount of plastic that will be used this festive season.

Turaganiwai says the team wants people to be aware of what’s in their environment, including what’s washed up on the beaches and what’s in the sea.

She says this will start conversations on how we can do better as people of the Pacific and how we can do better in terms of managing our waste.

Turaganiwai adds that actions such as refusing single-use plastic at family gatherings could influence a lot more people to be part of this great initiative.

PCC General Secretary Reverend James Bhagwan says the launch of the nativity scene not only signifies the spirit of Christmas but also highlights the importance of waste management and environmental sustainability.

Bhagwan states that USP and PCC, as regional institutions, play an imperative role in raising awareness about the need for proper waste management in rural and urban centres.