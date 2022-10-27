Sustainable sea transport must be explored

The Uto Ni Yalo Trust continues to advocate for sustainable sea transport and ocean conservation, to be further explored for the sake of the environment and maritime communities.

Trustee Bill Lockwood says the aim is to rejuvenate traditional boat building, celestial way-finding, and ocean voyaging aimed ultimately at kick-starting efforts to decarbonize our economy and carry out advocacy on ocean conservation.

“Sustainable sea transport basically benefits the environment because there is zero carbon emission to the ocean and we know how significant the ocean is to our lives. That’s one of the main ways that it benefits the environment.”

Lockwood says sustainable sea transport can be further developed to include cargo crafts, especially for rural and maritime communities that face transportation complications.