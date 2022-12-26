Sustainable methods matter: Deo

Amitesh Deo.

The Pacific Recycling Foundation is urging Fijians to take small, sustainable steps in their homes and communities to make this Christmas more environmentally friendly.

In their Christmas message, Founder and chief executive officer of PRF and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited Director Amitesh Deo state that little decisions can have a significant impact.

He is advising people to think about utilizing reusable or environmentally friendly gift-wrapping materials.

Deo also emphasizes that even though many people may buy new furniture and appliances at this time, it doesn’t always follow that the old ones will end up in landfills or waterways.

He also states that as we draw to a conclusion, individuals must also consider their choices and actions in relation to the environment, as well as if our nation has done enough to create sustainable waste management policies and practices.

The founder of PRF adds that it is also a time to brighten our children’s faces and help the less fortunate, the homeless, and those who are disadvantaged.