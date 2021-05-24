Home

Sustainable management of soil resources is vital

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 8, 2021 5:25 am

The foundation of agriculture is healthy soils, a natural but limited resource that is always taken for granted.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy in commemoration of World Soil Day, emphasizing the importance of healthy soils and the need to advocate for the sustainable management of soil resources.

Dr Reddy says Fijians should become responsible citizens and refrain from unnecessary littering as it can negatively impact the soil status.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that unsustainable practices that exploited and deteriorated the health of soils are a cause for concern.

This as there is a declining application of sustainable land resource management and agriculture practices to support growth in related primary industries.

Dr Reddy says the theme ‘Halt Salinization’ brings to the forefront one of the very important concerns which is the decline in Fiji’s soil fertility.

 

