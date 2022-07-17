Sustainable harvesting is vital: AG

[File Photo]

Fiji is steadily introducing sustainable harvesting regimes to manage the health of vulnerable marine species in Fiji.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the five-year ban on Beche-de-mer is in favor of a set harvesting window.

He adds that the sustainable harvesting of other species is strengthening the science behind culturing these and other high-value species to support sustainable income sources for coastal communities.

The Minister adds that only the customary fishing rights owners are licensed to harvest, implementing a fair and transparent process for the selection of traders and exporters.

Sayed-Khaiyum says allowing only the non-Convention on International Trade of Endangered Species-listed species to be harvested, setting size limits, and limiting the harvesting and trading periods to only two and four months is crucial.