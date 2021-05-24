Home

News

Sustainability is key to tourism: Koroilavesau

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk
April 14, 2022 4:32 pm
[Source: Our Ocean Palau/Twitter]

Fiji is using its reopening to the world as a reset for a highly sustainable tourism sector.

Speaking at the Our Ocean Conference in Palau, Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau, says Pacific leaders need to inspire the world to turn down development projects that harm marine and natural resources.

He says that with the tourism industry slowly bouncing back from the pandemic and tourist arrivals increasing by the month, the sustainability of the ocean and its resources is now more significant than ever.

Article continues after advertisement

“Visitors to Fiji should come to see our reefs, forests, and beautiful biodiversity. The money they spend in Fiji should help protect these ecosystems and they should leave with a new understanding of the value of the marvels of nature, they will experience in our islands.”

Koroilavesau spoke on behalf of Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, who is part of Fiji’s delegation to the global meet but did not attend the for unknown reasons.

Today is the last day of dialogue at the Our Ocean Conference.

