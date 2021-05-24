Suspicious land dealings in Nadi

The iTaukei Land Trust Board is reminding Fijians to be wary of ongoing attempts by individuals to sell iTaukei land in the Nadi area.

The Board states proper processes stipulated under the law are not being followed in these dealings.

The iTLTB adds any land purchase or documentation regarding iTaukei land not processed by iTLTB is unlawful, and will not be condoned.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijians in the greater Nadi area have been urged to verify the identity of people claiming to be involved in the sale of iTaukei land.

In most instances individuals demand people to pay a sum of money for the proposed transaction.