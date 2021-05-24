Home

News

Suspicious land dealings in Nadi

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
October 1, 2021 1:05 pm
The iTaukei Land Trust Board is reminding Fijians to be wary of ongoing attempts by individuals to sell iTaukei land in the Nadi area. 

The Board states proper processes stipulated under the law are not being followed in these dealings.

The iTLTB adds any land purchase or documentation regarding iTaukei land not processed by iTLTB is unlawful, and will not be condoned.

Fijians in the greater Nadi area have been urged to verify the identity of people claiming to be involved in the sale of iTaukei land.

In most instances individuals demand people to pay a sum of money for the proposed transaction.

 

