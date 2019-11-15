Suspended unions can be reinstated: Cawaru

Suspended trade unions can be reinstated.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Employment and Registrar of Trade Unions Osea Cawaru says barring deregistration, the unions are allocated time to be able to comply with the legislation.

He made the comments in regard to the suspension of five trade unions last month for their failure to submit their annual audited financial reports.

“For reinstatement, they have to show cause that whatever grounds they were suspended on are submitted with evidence based back to the Registrar. For example, in these particular cases they have to submit audited annual returns.”

Suspended trade unions include Hot Bread Kitchen Employees Trade Union, Fiji Maritime Workers Association, Viti National Union of I-Taukei Workers, BPSS Co Limited Workers and Carpenters Group of Salaries Association and the I-Taukei land Trust Board Workers Union.

Meanwhile, there are 49 registered trade unions in the country.