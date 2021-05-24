Suspended student body rep alleges corruption

The University of the South Pacific Student Association has suspended the President of its Laucala Campus branch and placed him under investigation.

Morris Polyn who was elected President of the Laucala Campus Students Association in September was removed from office yesterday.

Polyn has told FBC News his removal is an attempt to stop him from exposing alleged incidents of abuse of office and mismanagement of funds at the USPSA Laucala Campus.

Article continues after advertisement

He claims to have been unceremoniously removed from office while chairing a meeting to discuss concerns over financial mismanagement at the USPSA Laucala Campus.

“I called that meeting urgently to address the interference of USP Federal to Laucala issues and to discuss some projects including the termination of the finance officer.”

Acting President of the USP Student Association Laucala Campus, Robea Koran says the suspension was carried out in compliance with its bylaws and rules and that Polyn will be given a chance to respond to the allegations against him.

However, Polyn says the timing is highly suspicious.

“Why didn’t they give me this letter two days ago? Someone tipped them that this meeting was happening and they barged into my office and handed me that suspension letter. We should have discussed that a long time ago. They knew that something is happening at Senate so they used that to intervene.”

Polyn also alleges that he was stone-walled every time he tried to gather evidence of the alleged corrupt practices and that there are individuals actively trying to subvert his efforts to expose the culprits.

The USPSA has not responded to our questions about these allegations of mismanagement and abuse of funds.