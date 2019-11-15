Suspended SODELPA constituencies meet

Various constituencies of the suspended Social Democratic Liberal Party have begun appointing their Management Board representatives in order to rectify anomalies within the Party.

A task force under Vice President Vijay Singh has agreed that a new Management Board is needed as many of the previous members tenue had lapsed.

FBC News has confirmed the task force includes Sitiveni Rabuka, Jope Koroisavou, Bane Dunn, Tevita Tabalekaleka and Tanya Waqanika.

It is understood the suspended SODELPA Management Board is to meet in the 2nd week of June to confirm a date for a Special General Meeting where new executives will be appointed.

This is in line with directives from Registrar of Political Parties for the suspended Party to clean up its affairs and submit names of President, Vice Presidents and other office bearers.

The Task Force must also keep the Registrar abreast of all meetings and developments while SODELPA remains suspended.

FBC News understands Vijay Singh who is the only recognized registered officer for the suspended Party has been unable to secure the keys to the office.

It has until mid-August to comply with the directives of the Registrar of Political Parties