Suspended police officer facing drug charges granted bail

A suspended police officer facing drug charges has been granted bail.

21-year-old Susmita Devi appeared before the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Devi faces one count each of unlawful possession of controlled equipment and unlawful use of illicit drugs.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that on January 2nd, this year in Samabula she had in her possession controlled equipment, apparatus knowing that the apparatus is to be used for the administration of an illicit drug.

It is also alleged that on 3rd January at Nasese without lawful authority had in her urine evidence of the use of illicit drugs namely methamphetamine.

A stop departure has also been imposed and she has been told not to change her residential address.

The case will be recalled on February 6th.