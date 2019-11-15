Suspects in alleged land sale scam questioned

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption confirms they have questioned a few suspects in relation to the alleged land sale scam in Nausori.

These alleged scams were discovered in the River Road Informal Settlement in Narere and the Millennium Informal Settlement in Nausori.

FICAC confirms their investigation is ongoing.

FICAC and Ministry of Housing and Community Development say Fijians have been made to believe that they are receiving or securing land with accompanying approval letters bearing headers of the Ministry or that of the Ministry of Local Government, Housing and Environment.

It says these fake letters are advising applicants of the approval of their application to construct their house in either Narere or Nausori and further state the conditions of approval to carry out the said construction or extension.

FICAC says these perpetrators are scammers who act as agents or middlemen between the public and officials purporting to be representing the Ministry of Housing and Community.

Investigations by FICAC reveals that the fees ranging from $150 to $5,000 have been paid by unsuspecting citizens to the perpetrators of this scam.

FICAC suspects there are more victims to this and the amount could be more.