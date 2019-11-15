Suspected sabotage on WAF’s water pumps

The Water Authority of Fiji and police are investigating suspected sabotage of water supply systems after signs of deliberate damage to pumps, causing major water cuts in many parts of Fiji.

WAF Chief Executive Barry Omundson says their teams inspecting the pumps in Tacirua which supply the Dokanisuva reservoir found shafts had been prevented from closing due to suspected sabotage.

He says other areas around Fiji are also being investigated.

Omundson says the signs strongly point to sabotage, adding it is quite sad that so many Fijians had to suffer because of the actions of a few.

The CEO says the suspected sabotage made an already dire situation worse with water levels being low due to weather patterns.

“We do apologize for what’s occurring. We have been having difficulties for the past 3 weeks and unfortunately part of that is the operations by valves. We are trying to stabilize one system at a time.”

The investigation team’s report is being handed over to the Fiji Police Force for further action.

WAF is now implementing tighter security measures to protect assets.