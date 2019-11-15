Suspected buyers of stolen items on the radar

Police are working round the clock to nab suspects and buyers of stolen items.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan says investigators are now relooking at all past cases of theft and contacting victims if they can assist in identifying the pieces of jewellery alleged to have been stolen.

ACP Khan says the investigation is still underway.

“There was a number of cases of snatching of chains and other things. Officers have been working round the clock to not identify only the suspects that have been stealing the jewellery but going down the line to see as who are the buyers, the receivers that we are talking about and they have recovered a number of jewellery.”

A Suva businessman was recently questioned for allegedly receiving stolen property following a raid conducted at his shop resulting in the seizure of a number of pieces of jewellery believed to have been stolen.