Suspect questioned and released

A man who is the alleged driver of the rental car that was allegedly involved in an accident yesterday morning was questioned and released.
Police say the driver of vehicle LR 5276 allegedly hit a 23-year-old man walking along Saweni Road, and failed to stop.
The victim was rushed to the Lautoka Hospital.
Police investigation continues.
