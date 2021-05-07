Suspect on the run following robbery

Police are looking for a man allegedly involved in a theft at a restaurant owned by a 58-year-old man.

The incident took place at the FNPF Plaza in Suva yesterday afternoon.

Police say the suspect allegedly grabbed the restaurant owner’s shopping bag containing $13,000 cash.

The business owner was preparing ordered food in the kitchen when the alleged incident happened.

Police are requesting the public to call Crime Stoppers on 919 if they have any information to assist with the investigation.