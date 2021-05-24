Suspect of the Parliamentary Complex break-in to be arrested

The Fiji Police Force is expected to make an arrest following the break-in at the Speaker’s office over the weekend.
Police say the break-in was discovered when staff opened the Speaker’s office on Monday.
The suspect has been identified through CCTV footage.
