Suspect involved in major drug bust granted bail

A 48-year-old man from Vuda Back Road in Lautoka has been released on strict bail conditions for his alleged involvement in the shipment of 34kg of Methamphetamine.

The drugs were seized at Tauranga Port in New Zealand on November 19th last year, following a joint operation between the Fiji Police Force, Australia Federal Police and NZ Police, along with other Pacific Island police services.

The man appeared in the Lautoka Magistrates Court yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

He will be produced again in Court on the 30th of this month.

The successful joint operation is similar to another case which resulted in the sentencing of Fijian national Tallat Rahman in the Auckland District Court earlier this month.

The 61-year-old Fijian was arrested and charged following a major operation targeting the import and supply of methamphetamine into New Zealand and transnational crime.

The operation, dubbed Operation Nova, was run by New Zealand Police’s National Organised Crime Group, who worked closely with Fiji Police and other Fijian Agencies.

The Transnational Serious Organised Crime team is an example of Police showing their commitment to disrupting transnational organized crime groups in the Pacific.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says Fiji is committed in its role as a member of the TSOC team.