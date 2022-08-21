Suspect arrested for Navua robberies

Police have arrested a man alleged to have been involved in a series of robberies in the Navua.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says the officers based at the Navua and Lami Police Stations has gathered in Pacific Harbour for their morning work.

ACP Khan says this is when they received a report of a house break-in.

A team was deployed to the residence and they chased and apprehended the suspect at around 3am.

The suspect who resides in Narere, Nasinu is believed to have been camping in Pacific Harbour and working at a construction site.

ACP Khan says stolen items were fully recovered by the arresting team.

He adds investigators are also looking into other robbery cases in Navua where the suspect is alleged to have been involved.

The investigation continues.