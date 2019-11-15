Home

Suspect arrested following Nakasi police raid

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 4, 2020 2:12 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

A raid was conducted by the Southern Division Taskforce in Nakasi today resulting in the arrest of a suspect who is alleged to be the receiver of stolen items.

Police say the suspect in his 30s was arrested at his home in Valili Street where he also operates a shop.

Seized items include more than fifty mobile phones, laptops, tablets and hard drives all believed to have been stolen and were to be resold online.

Police are seeking assistance in identifying the seized items.

Investigation continues.

