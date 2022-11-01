Suspect arrested after allegedly killing his father

A 78-year-old man died yesterday in an alleged murder case in Manoca, Nausori.

It’s alleged the 78-year-old was murdered by his son, who is a 48-year-old carpenter.

The Fiji Police Force says the suspect is in custody.

Article continues after advertisement

It adds that it’s alleged the suspect was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the alleged offense and later conveyed the victim to the Nausori Health Centre.

The matter was reported by health officials.

Investigation continues.