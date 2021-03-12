Surveyors find technology effective

Technology is proving beneficial for many surveyors, as they can conduct their work faster and in a more efficient manner.

Fiji Institute of Surveyors Council Vice President, Jiten Singh says they are now able to use drones to get accurate images on the land that is being surveyed.

He says with the use of technology they do not need a lot of manpower as one person can conduct the survey.

Speaking at the Global Surveyors Day, Singh highlighted that the government has been assisting them in many areas.

“There were times when we used to use a third light total station to do all the stuff. Now we have gone into using RTK, GPS and with the help of the government of Fiji we have got some continuous recording stations that are set in Lautoka, Suva, Labasa, and Rotuma.”

Dinesh Narayan, a member of the Council says technology is helping them get accurate data.

“I get more accurate data, example normally when we do a topography survey, whatever we find in the field we used to draw up stuff and see but now we have a photo which also serves as evidence at that time whether there was building or not, in a survey anyone can draw that up, things like that, so it is very effective.”

Narayan adds while technology is an advantage, many surveyors need the training to be able to use it accurately.

The FIS is hopeful regulations about the land survey will be approved by the Parliament soon so they can start using modern technology.