Survey to help understand the needs of students

The Education Ministry has launched an online survey to get an insight into the issues faced by students.

The online survey form will assist students who are in need of transport assistance through the Government Subsidised Blue e-Transport Cards.

Minister Rosy Akbar says the information collected through this survey will help them better understand the specific needs of our young ones.

She adds this will, in turn, allows the Ministry to do even better when it comes to helping them with transport assistance.

Heads of Schools are required to download the Transport Assistance Form from the Ministry Website and provide it to students who are seeking transport assistance.

Students who require transport assistance can collect application forms from their teachers and/or Heads of Schools and need to provide all necessary supporting documents.

Parents who may have recently lost their employment, or have reduced hours of work, due to the economic impact of COVID-19 can provide documentary evidence to support the applications.

The Minister stresses that time restrictions on the cards are still in place and can only be used between 6.30 am to 9.00 am and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm from Monday to Friday.