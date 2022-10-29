Survey reveals possible increase in enrolment numbers

An increase in enrolment numbers for Year One and Early Childhood Education in the urban areas, particularly Suva, Nausori, Nadi and Lautoka is expected for the year 2024.

This has been revealed in a survey done by the Ministry of Education to determine the number of children born in 2016 and 2017.

Education Minister Premila Kumar says it will be important to accommodate the students in schools within their zones.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says a home zone is a two-kilometer radius from the school, which means students living in a particular school’s zone will be accepted into the school.

“There are certain schools overcrowded but there are other schools which are empty so we need to balance the number. There is no such thing as good school or bad school. Teachers are appointed by the Ministry and curriculum is also set by the Ministry but it is the old day’s stigma that the schools is carrying.”

Kumar says students who do not have access to a school zone may apply to be enrolled in the nearest school.

She adds that there are some exceptions to enrolment in the zone.

Kumar says provisional admission will assist the ministry in establishing additional classrooms or appointing additional teachers to address an increase in student numbers in a particular zone.